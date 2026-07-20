Mass Casualty Exercise 1-335 B-Roll

Observer controller/trainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 335th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, observe and evaluate Soldiers assigned to the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team as they respond to a mass-casualty scenario during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 22, 2026. The exercise tested the Soldiers’ ability to triage casualties and coordinate medical evacuation while preparing for the 76th MBCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 27-09. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016732
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-FB640-2911
|Filename:
|DOD_111870450
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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