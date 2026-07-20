Mass Casualty Exercise B-Roll

Observer controller/trainers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade evaluate Soldiers from the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team as they respond to mass-casualty scenarios during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 25, 2026. The exercise tested the Soldiers’ ability to triage casualties and coordinate medical evacuation while preparing for the 76th MBCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 27-09. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016730
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-FB640-2739
|Filename:
|DOD_111870422
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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