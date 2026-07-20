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    Medical Readiness University Builds Preparedness Through Realism

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    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Maria Gonzalez Garduno 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    More than 550 Air National Guard medical professionals from 36 medical groups participated in Medical Readiness University 2026 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi. The two-week readiness exercise combined classroom instruction with realistic field training to prepare Airmen for expeditionary medical operations. Students completed specialized courses before culminating in Operation Holdem, a 72-hour field exercise that tested clinical, logistical and leadership skills under simulated combat conditions. Through hands-on training and evolving scenarios based on current operational environments, MRU strengthened the Air National Guard Medical Service's ability to deliver medical care in austere, deployed settings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016723
    VIRIN: 260724-Z-WC885-9315
    Filename: DOD_111870318
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Medical Readiness University Builds Preparedness Through Realism, by Maria Gonzalez Garduno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medical Readiness University
    Air National Guard

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