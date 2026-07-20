Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, conduct training throughout the year in preparation to support the unit’s mission as observer controller/trainers. The video compilation, produced June 17, 2026, highlights the Centurions’ teamwork, professionalism, and commitment to maintaining readiness and was shown during the battalion’s Organizational Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016722
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-FB640-2981
|Filename:
|DOD_111870315
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-289 IN BN: A Year of Training and Readiness, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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