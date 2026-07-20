2-289 IN BN: A Year of Training and Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016722" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, conduct training throughout the year in preparation to support the unit’s mission as observer controller/trainers. The video compilation, produced June 17, 2026, highlights the Centurions’ teamwork, professionalism, and commitment to maintaining readiness and was shown during the battalion’s Organizational Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)