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    2-289 IN BN: A Year of Training and Readiness

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 289th Infantry Regiment, conduct training throughout the year in preparation to support the unit’s mission as observer controller/trainers. The video compilation, produced June 17, 2026, highlights the Centurions’ teamwork, professionalism, and commitment to maintaining readiness and was shown during the battalion’s Organizational Day at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016722
    VIRIN: 260617-A-FB640-2981
    Filename: DOD_111870315
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, 2-289 IN BN: A Year of Training and Readiness, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Observer Controller Trainer
    157 Infantry Brigade
    Centurion Battalion
    2nd Battalion 289th Infantry Regiment

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