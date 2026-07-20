Chaplain Ferlin Reynoso of the Fort Buchanan Religious Support Office provides a brief overview of the chapel’s spiritual and emotional support services for Soldiers, Families, and Civilians. The video highlights key programs, counseling resources, and faith-based opportunities that strengthen readiness and resilience across the installation.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 13:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1016720
|VIRIN:
|260728-O-CC868-8828
|Filename:
|DOD_111870299
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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