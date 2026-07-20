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    Fort Buchanan Religious Support Office

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    PUERTO RICO

    07.28.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Chaplain Ferlin Reynoso of the Fort Buchanan Religious Support Office provides a brief overview of the chapel’s spiritual and emotional support services for Soldiers, Families, and Civilians. The video highlights key programs, counseling resources, and faith-based opportunities that strengthen readiness and resilience across the installation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1016720
    VIRIN: 260728-O-CC868-8828
    Filename: DOD_111870299
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PR

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    TAGS

    Fort Buchanan
    Religious Support Office
    Chaplains

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