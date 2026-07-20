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    C300 Unified Action: An Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    Designed for the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations, this film is the perfect stage setter for understanding unified action. The documentary includes perspectives on the importance of unified action from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Space Force, Australian Army as well as cyber, nuclear, special forces, and interagency outlooks. It is required watching for C300 students at the Command and General Staff School, but holds pearls of wisdom for anyone interested in understanding joint operations or unified action.

    Timestamps:
    1:09 Goldwater-Nichols Act
    1:48 Overview of Modern Battlefield
    3:55 U.S. Army on Joint Operations
    4:34 U.S. Navy on Joint Operations
    5:32 U.S. Air Force on Joint Operations
    6:16 U.S. Marine Corps on Joint Operations
    6:39 Cyber Forces and Joint Operations
    7:17 Space Forces and Joint Operations
    7:53 Nuclear Forces and Joint Operations
    8:04 Special Forces and Joint Operations
    8:48 Interagency and Joint Operations
    9:30 Allies and Joint Operations (Australian Army)
    10:43 C300 Overview and Unified Action
    12:33 C300 Lessons
    13:02 Knowledge Gaps before C300
    13:39 Knowledge Gaps about the U.S. Navy
    14:31 U.S. Struggle with Joint Operations (Operation Eagle Claw)
    15:25 U.S. Army Needs Space Forces
    16:10 Knowledge Gaps about Cyber Forces
    16:38 Knowledge Gaps about Nuclear Forces
    17:38 Knowledge Gaps in Planning (SOF)
    19:05 How to Succeed with Allies
    20:31 The Value of C300
    22:00 5 Points for Future Success

    #ArmyEducation #USArmy #ArmyUniversity #ProfessionalMilitaryEducation #SoldierDevelopment #PME #ArmyPME

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016718
    VIRIN: 250801-O-SP899-7527
    Filename: DOD_111870265
    Length: 00:24:31
    Location: US

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