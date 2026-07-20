C300 Unified Action: An Overview

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Designed for the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations, this film is the perfect stage setter for understanding unified action. The documentary includes perspectives on the importance of unified action from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Space Force, Australian Army as well as cyber, nuclear, special forces, and interagency outlooks. It is required watching for C300 students at the Command and General Staff School, but holds pearls of wisdom for anyone interested in understanding joint operations or unified action.



Timestamps:

1:09 Goldwater-Nichols Act

1:48 Overview of Modern Battlefield

3:55 U.S. Army on Joint Operations

4:34 U.S. Navy on Joint Operations

5:32 U.S. Air Force on Joint Operations

6:16 U.S. Marine Corps on Joint Operations

6:39 Cyber Forces and Joint Operations

7:17 Space Forces and Joint Operations

7:53 Nuclear Forces and Joint Operations

8:04 Special Forces and Joint Operations

8:48 Interagency and Joint Operations

9:30 Allies and Joint Operations (Australian Army)

10:43 C300 Overview and Unified Action

12:33 C300 Lessons

13:02 Knowledge Gaps before C300

13:39 Knowledge Gaps about the U.S. Navy

14:31 U.S. Struggle with Joint Operations (Operation Eagle Claw)

15:25 U.S. Army Needs Space Forces

16:10 Knowledge Gaps about Cyber Forces

16:38 Knowledge Gaps about Nuclear Forces

17:38 Knowledge Gaps in Planning (SOF)

19:05 How to Succeed with Allies

20:31 The Value of C300

22:00 5 Points for Future Success



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