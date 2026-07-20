Designed for the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations, this film is the perfect stage setter for understanding unified action. The documentary includes perspectives on the importance of unified action from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Space Force, Australian Army as well as cyber, nuclear, special forces, and interagency outlooks. It is required watching for C300 students at the Command and General Staff School, but holds pearls of wisdom for anyone interested in understanding joint operations or unified action.
Timestamps:
1:09 Goldwater-Nichols Act
1:48 Overview of Modern Battlefield
3:55 U.S. Army on Joint Operations
4:34 U.S. Navy on Joint Operations
5:32 U.S. Air Force on Joint Operations
6:16 U.S. Marine Corps on Joint Operations
6:39 Cyber Forces and Joint Operations
7:17 Space Forces and Joint Operations
7:53 Nuclear Forces and Joint Operations
8:04 Special Forces and Joint Operations
8:48 Interagency and Joint Operations
9:30 Allies and Joint Operations (Australian Army)
10:43 C300 Overview and Unified Action
12:33 C300 Lessons
13:02 Knowledge Gaps before C300
13:39 Knowledge Gaps about the U.S. Navy
14:31 U.S. Struggle with Joint Operations (Operation Eagle Claw)
15:25 U.S. Army Needs Space Forces
16:10 Knowledge Gaps about Cyber Forces
16:38 Knowledge Gaps about Nuclear Forces
17:38 Knowledge Gaps in Planning (SOF)
19:05 How to Succeed with Allies
20:31 The Value of C300
22:00 5 Points for Future Success
#ArmyEducation #USArmy #ArmyUniversity #ProfessionalMilitaryEducation #SoldierDevelopment #PME #ArmyPME
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016718
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-SP899-7527
|Filename:
|DOD_111870265
|Length:
|00:24:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C300 Unified Action: An Overview, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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