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    C300 Operation Overlord and the 12 Principles of Joint Operations

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    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    On 6 June 1944, Allied forces conducted the most complex and largest amphibious assault in history—Operation Overlord. This pivotal operation exemplifies successful joint, multinational, and combined military efforts. A closer look at D-Day helps us better understand the 12 Principles of Joint Operations and their practical application in planning and executing large-scale military operations.

    Timestamps:
    0:00 Opening Credits
    0:21 Operation OVERLORD: Applying the 12 Principles of Joint Operations
    0:35 Joint Publication 1: Joint Warfighting and the 12 Principles of Joint Operations
    1:08 The principle of Objective
    2:12 The principle of Simplicity
    3:00 The principle of Unity of Command
    3:43 SHAEF Chain of Command org chart
    4:26 The principle of Offensive
    5:53 The principle of Surprise
    6:12 Factors contributing to Surprise
    7:31 The principle of Security
    8:44 The principle of Mass
    11:55 The principle of Maneuver
    12:40 The principle of Economy of Force
    14:02 The principle of Restraint
    14:35 The principle of Resiliency
    16:20 The principle of Legitimacy
    16:52 The 12 Principle of Joint Operations are the framework for thinking about operations and the Joint Warfighting Concept is the unifying vision for executing those operations
    17:29 Conclusion
    17:53 Credits
    18:29 Disclaimer

    #WWII #DDay #OperationOverlord #MilitaryHistory #AlliedForces #JointOperations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016717
    VIRIN: 250801-O-SP899-6200
    Filename: DOD_111870256
    Length: 00:18:33
    Location: US

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