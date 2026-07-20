C300 Operation Overlord and the 12 Principles of Joint Operations

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On 6 June 1944, Allied forces conducted the most complex and largest amphibious assault in history—Operation Overlord. This pivotal operation exemplifies successful joint, multinational, and combined military efforts. A closer look at D-Day helps us better understand the 12 Principles of Joint Operations and their practical application in planning and executing large-scale military operations.



Timestamps:

0:00 Opening Credits

0:21 Operation OVERLORD: Applying the 12 Principles of Joint Operations

0:35 Joint Publication 1: Joint Warfighting and the 12 Principles of Joint Operations

1:08 The principle of Objective

2:12 The principle of Simplicity

3:00 The principle of Unity of Command

3:43 SHAEF Chain of Command org chart

4:26 The principle of Offensive

5:53 The principle of Surprise

6:12 Factors contributing to Surprise

7:31 The principle of Security

8:44 The principle of Mass

11:55 The principle of Maneuver

12:40 The principle of Economy of Force

14:02 The principle of Restraint

14:35 The principle of Resiliency

16:20 The principle of Legitimacy

16:52 The 12 Principle of Joint Operations are the framework for thinking about operations and the Joint Warfighting Concept is the unifying vision for executing those operations

17:29 Conclusion

17:53 Credits

18:29 Disclaimer



#WWII #DDay #OperationOverlord #MilitaryHistory #AlliedForces #JointOperations