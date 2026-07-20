C300 Operation Overlord and the 12 Principles of Joint Operations

On 6 June 1944, Allied forces conducted the most complex and largest amphibious assault in history—Operation Overlord. This pivotal operation exemplifies successful joint, multinational, and combined military efforts. A closer look at D-Day helps us better understand the 12 Principles of Joint Operations and their practical application in planning and executing large-scale military operations.
Timestamps:
0:00 Opening Credits
0:21 Operation OVERLORD: Applying the 12 Principles of Joint Operations
0:35 Joint Publication 1: Joint Warfighting and the 12 Principles of Joint Operations
1:08 The principle of Objective
2:12 The principle of Simplicity
3:00 The principle of Unity of Command
3:43 SHAEF Chain of Command org chart
4:26 The principle of Offensive
5:53 The principle of Surprise
6:12 Factors contributing to Surprise
7:31 The principle of Security
8:44 The principle of Mass
11:55 The principle of Maneuver
12:40 The principle of Economy of Force
14:02 The principle of Restraint
14:35 The principle of Resiliency
16:20 The principle of Legitimacy
16:52 The 12 Principle of Joint Operations are the framework for thinking about operations and the Joint Warfighting Concept is the unifying vision for executing those operations
17:29 Conclusion
17:53 Credits
18:29 Disclaimer
#WWII #DDay #OperationOverlord #MilitaryHistory #AlliedForces #JointOperations
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016717
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-SP899-6200
|Filename:
|DOD_111870256
|Length:
|00:18:33
|Location:
|US
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|0
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