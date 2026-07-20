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    Joint Talks | C500 Conceptual vs. Detailed Planning

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    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    C500 Operational Art and Joint Planning: Conceptual vs. Detailed Planning
    In this podcast-style discussion, two former Colonels (Mike Mathews and Robert Sherrill) share classroom insights on military planning. Designed for the Department of Distance Education (DDE) and the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) at Ft. Leavenworth’s Command and General Staff School (CGSS), Mr. Mathews and Mr. Sherrill discuss the intricacies of Conceptual versus Detailed Planning.

    *** Per JP 5-0 (Joint Planning), dated 01 July 2025, the term military endstate has been removed and replaced by the term transition. If you hear the term military endstate spoken by the host or guest, we interpret the new doctrine to mean that “all military objectives were achieved and the conditions created for the transition of the joint force.”

    #usarmy #ArmyEducation #professionalmilitaryeducation #endsate #transition #pme #ArmyUniversity

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016716
    VIRIN: 250804-O-SP899-1297
    Filename: DOD_111870252
    Length: 00:22:57
    Location: US

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