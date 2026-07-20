Joint Talks | C500 Conceptual vs. Detailed Planning

C500 Operational Art and Joint Planning: Conceptual vs. Detailed Planning
In this podcast-style discussion, two former Colonels (Mike Mathews and Robert Sherrill) share classroom insights on military planning. Designed for the Department of Distance Education (DDE) and the Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations (DJIMO) at Ft. Leavenworth’s Command and General Staff School (CGSS), Mr. Mathews and Mr. Sherrill discuss the intricacies of Conceptual versus Detailed Planning.
*** Per JP 5-0 (Joint Planning), dated 01 July 2025, the term military endstate has been removed and replaced by the term transition. If you hear the term military endstate spoken by the host or guest, we interpret the new doctrine to mean that “all military objectives were achieved and the conditions created for the transition of the joint force.”
#usarmy #ArmyEducation #professionalmilitaryeducation #endsate #transition #pme #ArmyUniversity
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016716
|VIRIN:
|250804-O-SP899-1297
|Filename:
|DOD_111870252
|Length:
|00:22:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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