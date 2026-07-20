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    Hydropower - What it is and Why it's important

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    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Erin Hern 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    Remember where your power comes from!

    At the USACE Vicksburg District, our hydropower dams do more than just manage water—they power communities. By harnessing the natural flow of our rivers, our dedicated team of engineers, operators, and specialists work to deliver clean, reliable, and renewable energy straight to your homes and businesses.

    It takes an extraordinary team and strong partnerships with our local stakeholders to keep the grid stable and our region moving forward. We are incredibly proud of the people who make this mission possible every single day!

    Enjoy the video from our team about what goes on behind the scenes to keep the lights on.

    #USACEVicksburg #Hydropower #MVKProjects

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016714
    VIRIN: 260625-D-SV169-9312
    Filename: DOD_111870238
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hydropower - What it is and Why it's important, by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hydropower
    Hydropower Plant
    Hydropower Facilities
    Hydropower Dam

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