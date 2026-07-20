Remember where your power comes from!
At the USACE Vicksburg District, our hydropower dams do more than just manage water—they power communities. By harnessing the natural flow of our rivers, our dedicated team of engineers, operators, and specialists work to deliver clean, reliable, and renewable energy straight to your homes and businesses.
It takes an extraordinary team and strong partnerships with our local stakeholders to keep the grid stable and our region moving forward. We are incredibly proud of the people who make this mission possible every single day!
Enjoy the video from our team about what goes on behind the scenes to keep the lights on.
#USACEVicksburg #Hydropower #MVKProjects
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016714
|VIRIN:
|260625-D-SV169-9312
|Filename:
|DOD_111870238
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hydropower - What it is and Why it's important, by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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