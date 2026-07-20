Hydropower - What it is and Why it's important

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016714" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Remember where your power comes from!



At the USACE Vicksburg District, our hydropower dams do more than just manage water—they power communities. By harnessing the natural flow of our rivers, our dedicated team of engineers, operators, and specialists work to deliver clean, reliable, and renewable energy straight to your homes and businesses.



It takes an extraordinary team and strong partnerships with our local stakeholders to keep the grid stable and our region moving forward. We are incredibly proud of the people who make this mission possible every single day!



Enjoy the video from our team about what goes on behind the scenes to keep the lights on.



#USACEVicksburg #Hydropower #MVKProjects