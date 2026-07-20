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    The Intake Ep. 1

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    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    This is the pilot episode of the video podcast series The Intake, a podcast that focuses on Airmen's real experiences while serving in uniform.
    Master Sgt. Michael Scott is a dual-qualified Enlisted Professional Military Education instructor, facilitating both Airman Leadership School and Non-Commissioned Officer Academy curriculum.
    In this episode, Master Sgt. Scott tells the story of how he was caught falsifying information while working on the flight-line in a deployed setting and the consequences thereafter.
    Video produced by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 11:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016713
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-F3887-3069
    Filename: DOD_111870233
    Length: 00:27:36
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, The Intake Ep. 1, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TEC, EPME, Michael Scott, Erik Gallion, ANG, Regaf, McGhee-Tyson, Lankford EPME Center

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