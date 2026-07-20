The Intake Ep. 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016713" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is the pilot episode of the video podcast series The Intake, a podcast that focuses on Airmen's real experiences while serving in uniform.

Master Sgt. Michael Scott is a dual-qualified Enlisted Professional Military Education instructor, facilitating both Airman Leadership School and Non-Commissioned Officer Academy curriculum.

In this episode, Master Sgt. Scott tells the story of how he was caught falsifying information while working on the flight-line in a deployed setting and the consequences thereafter.

Video produced by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion