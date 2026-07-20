This is the pilot episode of the video podcast series The Intake, a podcast that focuses on Airmen's real experiences while serving in uniform.
Master Sgt. Michael Scott is a dual-qualified Enlisted Professional Military Education instructor, facilitating both Airman Leadership School and Non-Commissioned Officer Academy curriculum.
In this episode, Master Sgt. Scott tells the story of how he was caught falsifying information while working on the flight-line in a deployed setting and the consequences thereafter.
Video produced by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016713
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-F3887-3069
|Filename:
|DOD_111870233
|Length:
|00:27:36
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Intake Ep. 1, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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