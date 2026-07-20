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    U.S. Soldiers Employ New Systems at PC-C6

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and Maneuver Command of Excellence employ new technology during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 23, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016710
    VIRIN: 260724-A-AQ215-8353
    Filename: DOD_111870219
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers Employ New Systems at PC-C6, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PCC6
    Capstone 6
    PROJECT CONVERGENCE CAPSTONE

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