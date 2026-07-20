Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command- Full Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016706" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Base Delta 1 held a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 28, 2026. U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock relinquished command after two years of faithful service, and gave way to U.S. Space Force Col. Charles Cooper, who previously served as the Chief of Staff at Combat Forces Command. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Combat Forces Command commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)