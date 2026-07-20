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    Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command- Full Ceremony

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Space Base Delta 1 held a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 28, 2026. U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock relinquished command after two years of faithful service, and gave way to U.S. Space Force Col. Charles Cooper, who previously served as the Chief of Staff at Combat Forces Command. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Combat Forces Command commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 11:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1016706
    VIRIN: 260728-X-HB409-1002
    Filename: DOD_111870126
    Length: 00:57:20
    Location: COLORADO, US

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    TAGS

    USSF
    SBD 1
    Change of Command

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