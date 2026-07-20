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    India Company Crucible B-Roll

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, goes through the Crucible and earns their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, July 25, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016697
    VIRIN: 260727-M-HQ355-1001
    Filename: DOD_111870054
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Crucible B-Roll, by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruit Training
    Crucible
    MCRDPI
    Boot Camp

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