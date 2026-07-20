India Company Crucible B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, goes through the Crucible and earns their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, July 25, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 11:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016697
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-HQ355-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111870054
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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