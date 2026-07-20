U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians, and industry subject matter experts participate in a pilot Agentic AI Commanders Course at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 2–5, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Information Command, the advanced course prepares students to responsibly employ emerging agentic artificial intelligence capabilities while advancing future training and employment of AI across the force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016695
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-VB811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111870037
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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