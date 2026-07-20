video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians, and industry subject matter experts participate in a pilot Agentic AI Commanders Course at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 2–5, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Information Command, the advanced course prepares students to responsibly employ emerging agentic artificial intelligence capabilities while advancing future training and employment of AI across the force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)