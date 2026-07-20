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    Agentic AI Commanders Course

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    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians, and industry subject matter experts participate in a pilot Agentic AI Commanders Course at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 2–5, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Information Command, the advanced course prepares students to responsibly employ emerging agentic artificial intelligence capabilities while advancing future training and employment of AI across the force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016695
    VIRIN: 260727-M-VB811-1001
    Filename: DOD_111870037
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Agentic AI Commanders Course, by Sgt Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    warfighting
    AI
    innovation
    Artificial Intelligence
    MCIC
    technology

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