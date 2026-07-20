Better Airmen, Better Air Force

U.S. Airmen perform various workout routines as a way to embrace the Culture of Fitness initiative at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 24, 2026. This initiative aims to develop physically and mentally resilient Airmen who are prepared to support the mission whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016694
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111870029
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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