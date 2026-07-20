W. Va. Guard July 2026 flood clean up efforts social media video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, West Virginia National Guard provide personnel and heavy equipment to operate as loader-dump teams to assist in removing debris left in the afteremath of severe flooding in Weston, West Virginia, July 23-25, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties July 22, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Misty Cobb)