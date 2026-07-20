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    W. Va. Guard July 2026 flood clean up efforts social media video

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    BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Misty Cobb 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, West Virginia National Guard provide personnel and heavy equipment to operate as loader-dump teams to assist in removing debris left in the afteremath of severe flooding in Weston, West Virginia, July 23-25, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties July 22, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Misty Cobb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016693
    VIRIN: 260725-Z-CF761-6997
    Filename: DOD_111870027
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, W. Va. Guard July 2026 flood clean up efforts social media video, by PFC Misty Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WVNG
    StateActiveDuty
    OperationMountainShield
    JulyFlood2026

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