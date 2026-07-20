Members of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, West Virginia National Guard provide personnel and heavy equipment to operate as loader-dump teams to assist in removing debris left in the afteremath of severe flooding in Weston, West Virginia, July 23-25, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties July 22, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Misty Cobb)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016693
|VIRIN:
|260725-Z-CF761-6997
|Filename:
|DOD_111870027
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, W. Va. Guard July 2026 flood clean up efforts social media video, by PFC Misty Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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