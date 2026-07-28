Captain Jesse Nice provides an update on the status of submarine work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016691
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-NJ185-3096
|Filename:
|DOD_111869993
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026-07-28 Shipyard Update, by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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