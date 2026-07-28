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    2026-07-28 Shipyard Update

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    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Captain Jesse Nice provides an update on the status of submarine work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016691
    VIRIN: 260728-N-NJ185-3096
    Filename: DOD_111869993
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 2026-07-28 Shipyard Update, by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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