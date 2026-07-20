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    17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders Training Group Immersion B Roll Jun 2026

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders receive and immersion into the 17th Training Group on June 5th, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016688
    VIRIN: 260605-F-EP494-9135
    Filename: DOD_111869922
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders Training Group Immersion B Roll Jun 2026, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    17th Training Wing
    Honorary Commanders Program

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