17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders Training Group Immersion B Roll Jun 2026

The 17th Training Wing Honorary Commanders receive and immersion into the 17th Training Group on June 5th, 2026
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016688
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-EP494-9135
|Filename:
|DOD_111869922
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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