VRC-40 Sundown Ceremony and Ceremonial Farewell Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors, veterans, family members and guests attend Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40’s sundown ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 23, 2026. The event included remarks from current and former leaders, the ceremonial folding of the squadron colors and a farewell flight of C-2A Greyhound aircraft over Norfolk. VRC-40, the Navy’s final squadron to operate the C-2A Greyhound, is being disestablished after more than six decades of providing carrier onboard delivery services and logistics support to the fleet. The ceremony honored the squadron’s legacy and lasting contributions to naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)