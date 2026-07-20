Sailors, veterans, family members and guests attend Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40’s sundown ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 23, 2026. The event included remarks from current and former leaders, the ceremonial folding of the squadron colors and a farewell flight of C-2A Greyhound aircraft over Norfolk. VRC-40, the Navy’s final squadron to operate the C-2A Greyhound, is being disestablished after more than six decades of providing carrier onboard delivery services and logistics support to the fleet. The ceremony honored the squadron’s legacy and lasting contributions to naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016683
|VIRIN:
|260723-N-NG136-4433
|Filename:
|DOD_111869818
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VRC-40 Sundown Ceremony and Ceremonial Farewell Flight, by PO2 Julianna Lynch and Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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