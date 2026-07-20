(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    VRC-40 Sundown Ceremony and Ceremonial Farewell Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch and Zachary Wickline

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Sailors, veterans, family members and guests attend Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40’s sundown ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 23, 2026. The event included remarks from current and former leaders, the ceremonial folding of the squadron colors and a farewell flight of C-2A Greyhound aircraft over Norfolk. VRC-40, the Navy’s final squadron to operate the C-2A Greyhound, is being disestablished after more than six decades of providing carrier onboard delivery services and logistics support to the fleet. The ceremony honored the squadron’s legacy and lasting contributions to naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016683
    VIRIN: 260723-N-NG136-4433
    Filename: DOD_111869818
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VRC-40 Sundown Ceremony and Ceremonial Farewell Flight, by PO2 Julianna Lynch and Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40
    Farewell Flight
    Sundown Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video