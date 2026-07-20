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    SecAF Meink Oshkosh Air Show Visit (9x16 Version)

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    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The Secretary of the Air Force recently visited the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh airshow in Wisconsin. Secretary Meink toured the grounds, observed events, and interacted with military personnel and recruiters to welcome the next generation of Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016682
    VIRIN: 260721-F-ML658-2210
    Filename: DOD_111869793
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Meink Oshkosh Air Show Visit (9x16 Version), by SSgt Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dr. Troy E. Meink
    SECAF
    US Air Force
    AirVenture Oshkosh

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