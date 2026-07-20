The Secretary of the Air Force recently visited the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh airshow in Wisconsin. Secretary Meink toured the grounds, observed events, and interacted with military personnel and recruiters to welcome the next generation of Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016679
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-ML658-8764
|Filename:
|DOD_111869783
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SecAF Meink Oshkosh Air Show Visit, by SSgt Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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