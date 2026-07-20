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    B-Roll from Newport, Wales

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    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2026

    Video by Paul Harris 

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    Cargo being unloaded in Newport, Wales under the supervision of the 838th Transportation Battalion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016675
    VIRIN: 260725-O-JX514-6893
    Filename: DOD_111869738
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll from Newport, Wales, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Newport
    Wales
    838th Transportation Battalion
    United Kingdom

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