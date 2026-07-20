Cargo being unloaded in Newport, Wales under the supervision of the 838th Transportation Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016675
|VIRIN:
|260725-O-JX514-6893
|Filename:
|DOD_111869738
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll from Newport, Wales, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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