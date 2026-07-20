75th Field Artillery Brigade Combatives Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016674" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) hosts a combatives tournament for all soldiers on base to compete July 22, 2026, on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Competitors came together to from multiple units across the installation to participate in the tournament that will coincide with 75th FAB's Diamond Week. 75th FAB is the world's most lethal artillery formation, providing sustained, expeditionary lethality anywhere, anytime, to support the III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)