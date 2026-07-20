75th Field Artillery Brigade Combatives Tournament

75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) hosts a combatives tournament for all soldiers on base to compete July 22, 2026, on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Competitors came together to from multiple units across the installation to participate in the tournament that will coincide with 75th FAB's Diamond Week. 75th FAB is the world's most lethal artillery formation, providing sustained, expeditionary lethality anywhere, anytime, to support the III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1016674
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-SS410-9956
|Filename:
|DOD_111869723
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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