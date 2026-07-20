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    75th Field Artillery Brigade Combatives Tournament

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) hosts a combatives tournament for all soldiers on base to compete July 22, 2026, on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Competitors came together to from multiple units across the installation to participate in the tournament that will coincide with 75th FAB's Diamond Week. 75th FAB is the world's most lethal artillery formation, providing sustained, expeditionary lethality anywhere, anytime, to support the III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1016674
    VIRIN: 260722-A-SS410-9956
    Filename: DOD_111869723
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

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    This work, 75th Field Artillery Brigade Combatives Tournament, by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    combatives
    Fort Sill
    3rd Corps
    FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLECE
    Fort Sill 75th Field Artillery Brigade

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