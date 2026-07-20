Combat Archer-UK 26 Interview | Capt. Thomas Holmes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016673" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Holmes, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, discusses Combat Archer-UK 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 28, 2026. Combat Archer-UK 26 brought live-fire air-to-air weapons certification directly to RAF Lakenheath, enabling aircrews to validate mission-essential capabilities at home station in a realistic operational environment. The exercise strengthened combat readiness by certifying weapons employment, refining tactical proficiency and ensuring the Liberty Wing remains prepared to generate lethal, combat-ready airpower in support of NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)