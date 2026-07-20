(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Combat Archer-UK 26 Interview | Capt. Thomas Holmes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Holmes, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, discusses Combat Archer-UK 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 28, 2026. Combat Archer-UK 26 brought live-fire air-to-air weapons certification directly to RAF Lakenheath, enabling aircrews to validate mission-essential capabilities at home station in a realistic operational environment. The exercise strengthened combat readiness by certifying weapons employment, refining tactical proficiency and ensuring the Liberty Wing remains prepared to generate lethal, combat-ready airpower in support of NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016673
    VIRIN: 260729-F-YU294-4001
    Filename: DOD_111869639
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Archer-UK 26 Interview | Capt. Thomas Holmes, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48FW, Combat Archer, 48MUNS, 325MUNS, Live fire exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video