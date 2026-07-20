U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Henry Humphrey, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron pilot, discusses Combat Archer-UK 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 28, 2026. Combat Archer-UK 26 brought live-fire air-to-air weapons certification directly to RAF Lakenheath, enabling aircrews to validate mission-essential capabilities at home station in a realistic operational environment. The exercise strengthened combat readiness by certifying weapons employment, refining tactical proficiency and ensuring the Liberty Wing remains prepared to generate lethal, combat-ready airpower in support of NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016672
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-YU294-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111869623
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Archer-UK 26 Interview | 1st Lt. Henry Humphrey, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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