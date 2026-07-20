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    Combat Archer-UK 26: Generates Combat-Ready Airpower

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    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Holmes, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, and 1st Lt. Henry Humphrey, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron pilot, discuss Combat Archer-UK 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 28, 2026. Combat Archer-UK 26 provided aircrew the opportunity to certify employment of air-to-air weapons while strengthening combat readiness and supporting the Liberty Wing's ability to generate combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016670
    VIRIN: 260729-F-YU294-2001
    Filename: DOD_111869537
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Combat Archer-UK 26: Generates Combat-Ready Airpower, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    48FW, Combat Archer, 48MUNS, 325MUNS, Live fire exercise

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