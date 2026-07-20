U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Holmes, 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot, and 1st Lt. Henry Humphrey, 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron pilot, discuss Combat Archer-UK 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 28, 2026. Combat Archer-UK 26 provided aircrew the opportunity to certify employment of air-to-air weapons while strengthening combat readiness and supporting the Liberty Wing's ability to generate combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016670
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-YU294-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111869537
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Archer-UK 26: Generates Combat-Ready Airpower, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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