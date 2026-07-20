Danish conscripts – From civilians to soldiers (MASTER WITH SUBS)

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What does it take to turn a young, untrained Danish conscript into a soldier ready to defend their country?

Conscription – a lottery system that selects citizens at random for military service – has been a part of Denmark’s national defence since 1849. In response to growing security challenges, the country is now including women in the draft, and increasing annual intake numbers to around 7,500 by 2033, while lengthening the standard service period to 11 months.

In this video, we follow conscripts in the Danish Army’s Royal Life Guards as they complete a demanding final field exercise designed to test endurance, discipline and cohesion. Over five days, they face long marches, obstacle courses, freezing conditions and limited food and sleep, pushing them to physical and mental exhaustion before formally joining the regiment.

Investing in trained personnel remains a key part of NATO’s readiness and collective defence. Denmark’s evolving conscription model contributes to strengthening the Alliance by increasing the number of trained individuals able to respond in times of crisis.

This video follows Danish conscripts through their final test, showing what it takes to turn civilians into soldiers and why conscription continues to play a role in modern defence.



—UPSOT IN ENGLISH—

“How do you feel?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Unnamed Danish Conscript

“I’m so touched. I can’t believe it. It’s so surreal. I’m sorry.”

—UPSOT IN DANISH — (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

“What are we fighting for? Victory! What are we fighting for? Victory!”



-VOICEOVER-

These Danish conscripts have just made it through one of the most demanding weeks of their lives. A week designed to break them down and rebuild them for military life. I’d come to Denmark to see how its conscription system was drastically changing.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Trine PERSSON, Conscript Spokesperson for Danish Royal Life Guards

“It’s a new world that we are living in. Women also have to participate in protecting the country.”

-VOICEOVER-

I want to find out what it takes to regular people into soldiers and why you would want to in the first place.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— 1LT Cornelius Nejstgaard, 2nd Battalion, Danish Royal Life Guards

“There’s a shadow number of many, many citizens who could grab a weapon and know how to use that weapon in case something happens.”

— TEXT ON SCREEN —

DANISH CONSCRIPTS

FROM CIVILIANS TO SOLDIERS



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

COPENHAGEN

-VOICEOVER-

Conscription has been part of Danish life since 1849, requiring a set number of young adults to serve their country when called upon. Denmark has made global headlines with plans to overhaul conscription in response to growing security threats and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Denmark is bringing women into the draft, ramping up annual intake from 5,000 to 7,500 by 2033, and extending service from four months to eleven.



I began my conscription journey at ‘Forsvarets Dag’, or military assessment day. Held continuously throughout the year, this is where 18-year-olds either volunteer or are selected for service.



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“Hi Christina, very nice to meet you. Thank you for having us here today. Where are we and what’s going on here?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— SFC Christina La Cour, Danish Armed Forces

“So, we are in this recruitment centre in Copenhagen. We’ll recruit for the Defence, the Navy, the Air Force and the Danish Emergency Management Agency as well.”

—UPSOT IN DANISH — (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

“Now, let’s go in for the exam. Bring all of your belongings, then take a seat at any computer in there.”

-VOICEOVER-

Any prospective conscripts must pass an intelligence test and a medical exam to make sure they are fit to serve and able to cope with the demands of military life. For those who pass the tests, a lottery system then decides their fate.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“Is it alright for me to pick a number, to see if I would have to be conscripted into the Danish military?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— SFC Christina La Cour, Danish Armed Forces

“Yes.”

-VOICEOVER-

The system is simple. Peel back the sticker, and if your number is below 15,000, you could be called up to serve.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“So, I got number 20,754, which means I would be ineligible for conscription. So if I wanted to go into the Armed Forces, I’d volunteer.“

-VOICEOVER-

It’s remarkable to think that these little red barrels shape not only the futures of the young people in this room, but also the future of Denmark’s defence.

Having dodged the draft, I still wanted to see what conscription was really like. So I headed out to meet the young men and women doing their service with one of Denmark’s most recognisable regiments, the Royal Life Guards.

During my visit, they were taking part in a week-long challenge. Living outdoors around the clock, with little sleep and only half rations to keep them going. At the end of the week they would graduate from recruit to official conscripted Royal Life Guards,

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“A lot of countries don’t have conscription, or haven’t had it for a long time. So what would you say to people from those countries about conscription and why it’s necessary?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— 1LT Cornelius Nejstgaard, 2nd Battalion, Danish Royal Life Guards

“In Denmark we’ve always had conscription, and that’s been the same with lots of our NATO Allies.

It’s not something you should be afraid of, because it’s not about forcing people into the service, a place where they don’t want to be. If they don’t want to be here, there are options where they can do other stuff for a different part of society.

I think it’s important personally, for NATO as a whole to have citizens of those countries that can actually fight in case something happens.”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“What are you guys about to do? Do you have any idea what you’re about to do?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Unnamed Danish Conscript

“We are walking. We don’t know how long. We just know that we are home at about seven latest, in the morning.”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“You’ve been out for four days right now, so how is your morale? How are you feeling about everything at the moment?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Unnamed Danish Conscript

“At night it’s down. When it’s light, it’s up. At night you’re very down. You feel sorry for yourself. Your energy and your awareness goes down as the sun goes down. It’s going to be a great night. “

-VOICEOVER-

The conscripts would march all night in these shocking conditions, with high winds and heavy snowfall. But despite the weather, spirits were high.

—UPSOT IN ENGLISH—

“Second to none! Second to none! Second to none!”

-VOICEOVER-

This was more than just a night hike. For these conscripts the night is filled with surprise tasks.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“So right now what they are doing is a mental game. Basically, it’s kind of like Battleships. They’ve got to remember which square goes “bang!” and the next person has to avoid it.”

—UPSOT IN DANISH — (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

“Bang! Back in line. Next. Boom! Back in line.”

-VOICEOVER-

More than anything these kinds of exercises are designed to test the conscript’s resilience. Pushing them to keep going when they are tired, cold and under pressure.

After nights out in the elements there’s nothing better than finding shelter and getting warm. I found myself in a hangar full of exhausted conscripts. Including a young man with a foot that had clearly seen better days.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“What’s happened here?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Unnamed Danish Conscript

“I don’t know. I just looked at it and seen how bad it looks. I haven’t really been that bad yet, but it doesn’t look too good now.”

-VOICEOVER-

I may have been put off my breakfast, but the conscripts were far too hungry to care, as they tucked into what the Danish Army calls ‘primitive cooking’.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“That’s the first proper meal that they’ve had in four days. Up until now, they have had to share one ration pack between two. But regardless, they’ve all got smiles on their faces. It’s clear that they are getting a lot from the experience.”

-VOICEOVER-

As the exercise entered its final day, I wanted to learn more about the future of women in conscription. So I arranged to have a chat with Trine, the conscripts’ official spokesperson.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“Tell me about women and conscription here in Denmark. How is that changing and why is that important, do you think?”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Trine Persson, Conscript Spokesperson for Danish Royal Life Guards

“They have to be conscripted as men do. And why is it changing? Well I believe it’s a new kind of world that we are living in, and women have, of course, the same opportunities that men do, and we also have to participate in protecting the country. Because we are in the country, and we are participating in society as a total daily. So of course we also have to contribute to this.”

-VOICEOVER-

Feeling inspired, it was time to face the final test of the exercise.

— TEXT ON SCREEN —

REX-TUREN

(THE FINAL TEST)

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“Right, so I’m going to be joining these guys. We think it’s an obstacle course.”

-VOICEOVER-

The pace was fast and before long I’d had quite enough of crawling through the snow.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

You’ve got that bit, yeah?

We’re about to enter a building, you can hear gunshots in there. No idea what happens once we’re in.

Upstairs. Looks like we are going out the window. Shall I go?

I’m coming to the end of the course now. I’m shattered, but nothing compared to what these guys are.”

-VOICEOVER-

The conscripts were still pushing on after five days of barely any sleep.

—UPSOT IN DANISH — (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

“Get down and crawl!”

-VOICEOVER-

Once they cross the finish line, they would officially become Royal Life Guards.

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Jake Tupman, Video Producer, NATO

“You can really see what this has meant to these conscripts. Not just this assault course, but over the past four days and over the past couple of months. They’ve really put their heart and soul into it, so I’m really happy for them, and great to see that amount of emotion.”

-VOICEOVER-

As Denmark’s newest Royal Life Guards marched back onto base, I was left with a new appreciation for what that title means. These young men and women have earned their place. For the remaining months of their conscription, they will now stand guard, represent Denmark and carry on a centuries-old tradition.

At a time when Denmark is reshaping conscription for a new generation, it felt like a glimpse of the future. One built on tradition but shaped by the challenges of today.

END