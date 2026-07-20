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    Congressional Funeral support to Senator Lindsey O. Graham

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region   

    An Armed Forces Body Bearer Team carries the flag-draped casket of Senator Lindsey O. Graham during an arrival ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026. The funeral service for Graham occurred at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C. Following the service, the motorcade departed for his final journey to his hometown of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016663
    VIRIN: 260728-M-SY821-1002
    Filename: DOD_111869381
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Congressional Funeral support to Senator Lindsey O. Graham, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NORTHCOM
    JTF-NCR
    GrahamFuneral

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