Congressional Funeral support to Senator Lindsey O. Graham

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Armed Forces Body Bearer Team carries the flag-draped casket of Senator Lindsey O. Graham during an arrival ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026. The funeral service for Graham occurred at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C. Following the service, the motorcade departed for his final journey to his hometown of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton)