Congressional Funeral for Senator Lindsey O. Graham

An Armed Forces Body Bearer Team carries the flag-draped casket of Senator Lindsey O. Graham during a departure ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., July 28, 2026. The funeral service for Graham occurred at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C. Following the service, the motorcade departed for his final journey to his hometown of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016662
|VIRIN:
|260728-M-SY821-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111869380
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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