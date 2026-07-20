Exercise COMBAT ARCHER UK '26 - QinetiQ’s Combined Aerial Target Service

Members of QinetiQ’s Combined Aerial Target Service team on site prepare and launch Banshee Jet 80+ Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles for Exercise COMBAT ARCHER UK '26 at MOD Hebrides, Scotland, July 13-24, 2026. There is no replacement for hard power. CA-UK ‘26 is designed to strengthen U.S. and Allied combat power, sustain our lethal forces, deter hostile actions, and contribute to global security.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 06:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016661
|VIRIN:
|270721-F-F3253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111869321
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|GB
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|0
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|0
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