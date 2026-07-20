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    Exercise COMBAT ARCHER UK '26 - QinetiQ’s Combined Aerial Target Service

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    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Members of QinetiQ’s Combined Aerial Target Service team on site prepare and launch Banshee Jet 80+ Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles for Exercise COMBAT ARCHER UK '26 at MOD Hebrides, Scotland, July 13-24, 2026. There is no replacement for hard power. CA-UK ‘26 is designed to strengthen U.S. and Allied combat power, sustain our lethal forces, deter hostile actions, and contribute to global security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 06:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016661
    VIRIN: 270721-F-F3253-1001
    Filename: DOD_111869321
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GB

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