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    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Showcases the Mission and Scope of the PACFLT Area of Operations

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, showcases the mission and scope of the PACFLT area of operations, July 28, 2026. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 03:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016656
    VIRIN: 260728-N-UL352-1001
    Filename: DOD_111869211
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Showcases the Mission and Scope of the PACFLT Area of Operations, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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