B-Roll: US Marines with MRF-D conduct mass casualty training event

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, conduct a mass casualty training event at Mount Bundy Training Area in Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2026. The training tested the responsiveness and coordination of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s procedures to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 02:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016644
|VIRIN:
|260724-M-AV302-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111869029
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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