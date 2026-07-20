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    B-Roll: US Marines with MRF-D conduct mass casualty training event

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    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, conduct a mass casualty training event at Mount Bundy Training Area in Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2026. The training tested the responsiveness and coordination of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s procedures to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016644
    VIRIN: 260724-M-AV302-2001
    Filename: DOD_111869029
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: US Marines with MRF-D conduct mass casualty training event, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, MRF-D, Nightingale, Australia, VMM-268, Marines

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