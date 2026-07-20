B-Roll: US Marines with MRF-D conduct mass casualty training event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, conduct a mass casualty training event at Mount Bundy Training Area in Northern Territory, Australia, July 25, 2026. The training tested the responsiveness and coordination of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s procedures to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)