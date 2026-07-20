Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Independence Day Celebration
- Atlanta Falcons USO Event
- Sagami River Cleanup
- Summer Splash Playground
- Technical Rescue Training in Okinawa
- Typhoon Bavi Recovery
- Fostering Stronger Ties in Kyogamisaki
- Home Run Derby
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 01:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1016640
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-MS361-4451
|Filename:
|DOD_111869011
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse July - Aug. 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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