3rd Multi-Domain Task Force deploy Typhon mid-range missile systems in Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force deploy Typhon mid-range missile systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan, during Valiant Shield 2026. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander of U.S. Forces Japan, discusses how the deployment enhances coordination and response capabilities between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)