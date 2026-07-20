3rd Multi-Domain Task Force deploy Typhon mid-range missile systems in Japan

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force deploy Typhon mid-range missile systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan, during Valiant Shield 2026. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander of U.S. Forces Japan, discusses how the deployment enhances coordination and response capabilities between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 01:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016636
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-UJ371-6370
|Filename:
|DOD_111868898
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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