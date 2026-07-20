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    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force deploy Typhon mid-range missile systems in Japan

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    JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force deploy Typhon mid-range missile systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Japan, during Valiant Shield 2026. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander of U.S. Forces Japan, discusses how the deployment enhances coordination and response capabilities between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 01:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016636
    VIRIN: 260617-F-UJ371-6370
    Filename: DOD_111868898
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    TAGS

    usfj
    USAJ
    ValiantShield

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