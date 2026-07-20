U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, showcases the mission and scope of the PACFLT area of operations, July 28, 2026. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 21:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016632
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-UL352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111868842
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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