USDA Partner Texas Parks and Wildlife Department -- Game Camera and Animal Surveillance

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Aerial drones are joining the fight against New World screwworm.



U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) drone teams operated in Junction, Texas, on June 18, 2026. With the landowner’s permission, they surveyed livestock and wildlife on the ranch. The teams arrived just after sunrise with drones equipped with high resolution cameras, thermal sensors and mapping technology. The aircraft help responders cover large ranches, rugged terrain, brush country and wildlife habitat more quickly and safely than ground teams alone.



New World screwworm is the larval stage of a fly that feeds on the living tissue of warm blooded animals. It can severely injure or kill livestock, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, people.



The drone team helps locate animals with visible wounds, abnormal movement or other signs that may require veterinary inspection. Drones also map animal movements, water sources, fence lines, access routes and areas needing additional surveillance. Cooler morning temperatures improve the effectiveness of forward looking infrared (FLIR) sensors, which detect warm blooded animals against cooler ground. If an animal needs closer evaluation, technicians use high resolution color imagery. If something is suspected, they will notify the landowner. Ground teams and veterinarians respond if screwworm is confirmed, helping ensure the animal receives treatment and recovers.



This information supports USDA APHIS, multiple federal agencies, state animal health officials, Tribal governments, university researchers, veterinarians, ranchers, wildlife managers and industry partners as they coordinate field investigations, trapping, laboratory testing and response operations.



Artificial intelligence may expand these capabilities. USDA supported research is exploring ways to analyze drone imagery to detect wounds, identify animals and prioritize inspections.



Drones add speed, reach and situational awareness, helping responders detect potential infestations sooner, protect livestock and wildlife, and focus resources where they are needed most.



Modern technology is strengthening a proven, coordinated defense against New World screwworm. These surveillance tools support sterile fly ground dispersal operations. By monitoring fly activity in real time, teams can verify the effectiveness of control measures and adjust quickly if conditions change.



Strike Force teams are part of a unified response involving federal, state, Tribal, local and territorial partners, along with industry, working together against this dangerous pest.



Drones do not replace the proven eradication method — the release of sterile male flies — but they serve as an important force multiplier.



The Sterile Insect Technique remains the foundation of New World screwworm eradication. By releasing millions of sterile male flies, responders disrupt reproduction and reduce wild populations.



Drones are not replacing the proven eradication method — the release of sterile male flies — but they are becoming an important force multiplier.



The United States has defeated New World screwworm before — and together, we will do it again.





More information: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm



Video of other NWS response strategies are available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/NewWorldScrewworm



Photos are at DVIDS and the USDA APHIS Flickr Collection https://www.flickr.com/photos/usdagov/collections/72157625204032244/



USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Attribution appreciated.