U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Combat Air Base Squadron, receive a medical brief during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 21, 2026. CS 26.1 strengthened unit cohesion by integrating Airmen from multiple units into cross-functional teams prepared to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016621
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-NX073-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111868682
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coyote Storm 26.1 B-Roll Packages, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.