Coyote Storm 26.1 B-Roll Packages

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Combat Air Base Squadron defend the flightline during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2026. The exercise provided Airmen hands-on experience responding to high-intensity scenarios in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016620
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-NX073-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111868677
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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