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    Coyote Storm 26.1 B-Roll Packages

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Combat Air Base Squadron repair the flightline during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2026. Airmen were equipped with the skills needed to maintain strategic deterrence in austere and unpredictable environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016619
    VIRIN: 260728-F-NX073-1002
    Filename: DOD_111868673
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Coyote Storm 26.1 B-Roll Packages, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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