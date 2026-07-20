Coyote Storm 26.1 B-Roll Packages

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Combat Air Base Squadron repair the flightline during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2026. Airmen were equipped with the skills needed to maintain strategic deterrence in austere and unpredictable environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016619
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-NX073-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111868673
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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