A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Combat Air Base Squadron prepares food during Exercise Coyote Storm 26.1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2026. CS 26.1 gave Airmen hands-on experience in expeditionary operations, from base construction to emergency response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016618
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111868668
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coyote Storm 26.1 B-Roll Packages, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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