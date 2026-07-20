An AC-130J Ghostrider crew from the 919th Special Operations Wing complete a sink exercise mission during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2026, July 11, 2026.
The Ghostrider fired on a decommissioned U.S. Navy ship designated to be sunk during joint live-fire exercises in support of RIMPAC 2026. Exercises like these are critical to deterring conflict, validating capabilities and refining the targeting and skills needed to remain ready for any mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016616
|VIRIN:
|260711-F-DY479-7848
|Filename:
|DOD_111868539
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 919th Special Operations Wing AC-130J Ghostrider crews participate in SINKEX at RIMPAC 2026, by SrA Emily Bloodworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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