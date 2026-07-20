919th Special Operations Wing AC-130J Ghostrider crews participate in SINKEX at RIMPAC 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016616" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An AC-130J Ghostrider crew from the 919th Special Operations Wing complete a sink exercise mission during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2026, July 11, 2026.



The Ghostrider fired on a decommissioned U.S. Navy ship designated to be sunk during joint live-fire exercises in support of RIMPAC 2026. Exercises like these are critical to deterring conflict, validating capabilities and refining the targeting and skills needed to remain ready for any mission.