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    919th Special Operations Wing AC-130J Ghostrider crews participate in SINKEX at RIMPAC 2026

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth 

    919th Special Operations Wing

    An AC-130J Ghostrider crew from the 919th Special Operations Wing complete a sink exercise mission during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2026, July 11, 2026.

    The Ghostrider fired on a decommissioned U.S. Navy ship designated to be sunk during joint live-fire exercises in support of RIMPAC 2026. Exercises like these are critical to deterring conflict, validating capabilities and refining the targeting and skills needed to remain ready for any mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016616
    VIRIN: 260711-F-DY479-7848
    Filename: DOD_111868539
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, 919th Special Operations Wing AC-130J Ghostrider crews participate in SINKEX at RIMPAC 2026, by SrA Emily Bloodworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    AC-130J Ghostrider
    919th Special Operations Wing
    RIMPAC 2026

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