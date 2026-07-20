U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and Maneuver Command of Excellence employ new technology during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 23, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016612
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-AQ215-7661
|Filename:
|DOD_111868423
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers Employ New Systems at PC-C6, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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