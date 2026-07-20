PC-C6: 4-10 CAV Employ New UAS tools

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 29th Infantry Regiment, experiment with the V-1000, DRM and BOLT unmanned aircraft systems during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016611
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-AQ215-4778
|Filename:
|DOD_111868403
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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