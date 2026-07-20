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    4th ID Attack during PC-C6

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division conduct an attack during Project Convergence Capstone 6, at Fort Irwin, California, July 24, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by SGT Jaidyn Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016609
    VIRIN: 260724-D-A4433-4756
    Filename: DOD_111868372
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 4th ID Attack during PC-C6, by SGT Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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