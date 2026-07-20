4th ID Attack during PC-C6

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division conduct an attack during Project Convergence Capstone 6, at Fort Irwin, California, July 24, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by SGT Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016609
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-A4433-4756
|Filename:
|DOD_111868372
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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