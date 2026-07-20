4ID Soldiers conduct training during Project Convergence Capstone 6

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct training during Project Convergence Capstone (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 22, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016605
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111868265
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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