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    4ID Soldiers conduct training during Project Convergence Capstone 6

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct training during Project Convergence Capstone (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 22, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sar Paw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016605
    VIRIN: 260722-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111868265
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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    PCC6
    Project Convergence Capstone 6
    Capstone 6

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