Episode 5 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology in Writing
Tagline: Use AI and digital tools without losing control of your ideas.
Description: AI and digital tools can help you plan, draft, and edit—but only if you stay in control of your ideas. See how to use technology wisely without sacrificing accuracy, style, or ownership.
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|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016601
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-SP899-9703
|Filename:
|DOD_111868126
|Length:
|00:10:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep 5. Professional Writing Series | AI and Technology, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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