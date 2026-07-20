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    Ep 5. Professional Writing Series | AI and Technology

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    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    Episode 5 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology in Writing
    Tagline: Use AI and digital tools without losing control of your ideas.
    Description: AI and digital tools can help you plan, draft, and edit—but only if you stay in control of your ideas. See how to use technology wisely without sacrificing accuracy, style, or ownership.

    #professionalwriting #WritingTips #HowToWrite #WritingSkills #BusinessWriting #EffectiveWriting #WritingAdvice #ContentWriting #WritingSeries #WriteProfessionally #hardingproject #cgsc #usarmy #armyrotc #WritingForWork #ClearWriting #WritingTutorial #CommunicationSkills #professionalwriting #writingcommunity #usarmy #amwriting #writerslife #writetip

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016601
    VIRIN: 250813-O-SP899-9703
    Filename: DOD_111868126
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ep 5. Professional Writing Series | AI and Technology, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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