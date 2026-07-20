Ep 5. Professional Writing Series | AI and Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016601" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Episode 5 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology in Writing

Tagline: Use AI and digital tools without losing control of your ideas.

Description: AI and digital tools can help you plan, draft, and edit—but only if you stay in control of your ideas. See how to use technology wisely without sacrificing accuracy, style, or ownership.



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