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    B-Roll: RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches, a UH-60 Black Hawk, and a CH-47 Chinook assigned to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division embark onto U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and conduct multiple deck landings alongside Marine MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016598
    VIRIN: 260717-A-XD912-6351
    Filename: DOD_111868104
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: RIMPAC 2026: 25th CAB embarks on USS Essex, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    RIMPAC
    Rim of the Pacific
    Army Aviaition
    25th Combat Aviation
    US Navy

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