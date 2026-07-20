Warrior Games - The Journey to Compete, Ret Staff Sergeant Gene Calantoc

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016594" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gene Calanctoc tells his story from injury to competing in the 2026 Warrior Games, San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. Nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command came to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.