Ep 9. Professional Writing Series | BLUF Bottom Line up Front

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016589" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Episode 9 – The Bottom Line on BLUF

Tagline: Put your key message where your reader will actually see it.

Description: Readers want your main point first. Discover how to put your bottom line up front—in the opening paragraph and the first line of each section—so your audience sees what matters most.



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