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    Ep 9. Professional Writing Series | BLUF Bottom Line up Front

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    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Gerardo Mena 

    Army University Press

    Episode 9 – The Bottom Line on BLUF
    Tagline: Put your key message where your reader will actually see it.
    Description: Readers want your main point first. Discover how to put your bottom line up front—in the opening paragraph and the first line of each section—so your audience sees what matters most.

    #professionalwriting #WritingTips #HowToWrite #WritingSkills #BusinessWriting #EffectiveWriting #WritingAdvice #ContentWriting #WritingSeries #WriteProfessionally #hardingproject #cgsc #usarmy #armyrotc #WritingForWork #ClearWriting #WritingTutorial #CommunicationSkills #professionalwriting #writingcommunity #usarmy #amwriting #writerslife #writetip

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016589
    VIRIN: 250813-O-SP899-7331
    Filename: DOD_111868030
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: US

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