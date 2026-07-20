Episode 9 – The Bottom Line on BLUF
Tagline: Put your key message where your reader will actually see it.
Description: Readers want your main point first. Discover how to put your bottom line up front—in the opening paragraph and the first line of each section—so your audience sees what matters most.
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|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016589
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-SP899-7331
|Filename:
|DOD_111868030
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep 9. Professional Writing Series | BLUF Bottom Line up Front, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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