Ep 10. Professional Writing Series | Paper Level Revising

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016587" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Episode 10 – Revising at the Paper Level

Tagline: Strengthen your argument before you polish your sentences.

Description: Revising isn’t polishing sentences—it’s rethinking your ideas. Learn how to strengthen your thesis, evidence, and structure before you move on to editing.



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