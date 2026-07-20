Episode 10 – Revising at the Paper Level
Tagline: Strengthen your argument before you polish your sentences.
Description: Revising isn’t polishing sentences—it’s rethinking your ideas. Learn how to strengthen your thesis, evidence, and structure before you move on to editing.
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|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016587
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-SP899-7302
|Filename:
|DOD_111868022
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep 10. Professional Writing Series | Paper Level Revising, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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